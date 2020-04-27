One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 63

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Monday. There were also nine new recoveries.
There are now a total of 63 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 1,940 negative tests, 42 total recoveries and 2 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, click here.
Case 63
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
