One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 63

April 27, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 5:51 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Monday. There were also nine new recoveries.

There are now a total of 63 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 1,940 negative tests, 42 total recoveries and 2 deaths.

Case 63

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

