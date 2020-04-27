Sen. Pat Fallon and Rep. James Frank volunteer to help meals on wheels

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Kitchen's Meals on Wheels program is delivering a week's worth of meals and pet food every Monday, but today they had a little help from some elected officials.
Texas State Senator Pat Fallon, and Representative James Frank volunteered to help pack and distribute the meals this morning to be delivered over 50 routes in Wichita Falls.
“With the covid-19 crisis, we really need to reach out to one another and not just tell them that we love them, but show them,” said Senator Fallon. “This isn’t just covid versus the economy, it’s covid versus health.”
