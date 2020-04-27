Senior Spotlight: Archer City baseball

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - At smaller schools, it’s common for student-athletes to play multiple sports and for the three seniors on the Archer City baseball team, their senior baseball season was their chance to play together one last time.
“We’ve always got to play together since 4th grade," Archer City baseball senior Dylan Briggs said. "We’ve always had a really good bond together playing all sports.”
“I think all three of us., and there’s another who hunts with us, we go hunting together and fishing," Archer City baseball senior Keegan Beaver said. "It’s like we are all a family
But the Cats were hoping to accomplish something on the field.
Coming off their regional semifinal appearance a year ago, Archer City was hoping to do something they hadn’t done in high school.
“We’ve never been to state in any sport in our high school career,” Archer City baseball senior Kade Dagley said. “I think we could have made it farther than we did last year. The talent we have and the experience of all the sophomores and freshmen on the team.”
Now that their final season has been cut short, the seniors say they have learned something important.
“Somebody says to play every play like it’s your last play, it hits different," Dagley said. "You understand it a whole lot more now.”
“You never know what it’s going to be your last so you have to play and have fun no matter what you’re doing," Beaver said. "And all the memories I’ve had with these guys, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
