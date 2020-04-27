STATE UPDATE: State cases see small increase on Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - On Monday, only 27 new cases and two deaths were reported by the State of Oklahoma.
The report was one of the smallest increases over the past weeks in the state. The total now stands at 3,280 total cases and 197 deaths.
Southwest Oklahoma counties saw minimal increases from Friday to Monday. Just over 10 new cases were reported across the area.
The state removed Washita County from the list of confirmed cases.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
