Stray evening thunderstorms possible Monday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and windy with South Winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour. we will be in the mid-70s by noon and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Later today we’re going to keep an eye on the Permian Basin for the development of thunderstorms that might move toward Texoma this evening. The strongest storms will produce hail.
The best chance of rain this week comes Tuesday and Tuesday’s chance of rain comes with the risk of severe thunderstorms. looks like the greatest threat for storms will come late tomorrow afternoon and evening and the primary concern will be damaging Winds of over 60 miles per hour. We’re back to sunny skies by Wednesday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.