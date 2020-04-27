Stray evening thunderstorms possible Monday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and windy with South Winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour. we will be in the mid-70s by noon and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Later today we’re going to keep an eye on the Permian Basin for the development of thunderstorms that might move toward Texoma this evening. The strongest storms will produce hail.