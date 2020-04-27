Two women charged with murder in death of WF child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two women have been charged with murder in the death of a four-year-old Wichita Falls boy.
Last December, Christian Redmond died in a rollover crash on Henry S. Grace Freeway. The driver was arrested for intoxication manslaughter at the time but was released on bail.
Now she and the boy’s mother are in jail after murder indictments. 31-year-old Migel Matthew is being held on a $100,000 bond.
28-year-old Tynehsia Chatman is also being charged with four counts of endangering a child, making her total bond $200,000.
