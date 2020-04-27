Vernon College working to get stimulus money to students

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Vernon College has received $690,553 from the CARES Act, which will go directly to students.
President Dr. Dusty Johnston said there are some hurdles when it comes to getting that aid to students, though.
“We’re dying to send the money out,” he said.
For one, guidelines for who qualifies are still unclear.
The college is trying to figure out whether to have students fill out an application, or base disbursement off of information that’s already on file.
“So not every student is going to get money because they don’t meet the guidelines,” explained Dr. Johnston.
Dr. Johnston estimated each student who qualifies will receive up to $400.
“In my opinion,” he added, “students need it in their pocket already.”
“This is really an unprecedented emergency,” said Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), “not just a health emergency, but an economic emergency.”
Dr. Johnston said distributing the money to students isn’t their only issue.
He said how this pandemic will affect the fall semester, and next year’s budget, are still being figured out.
But the biggest thing he wants Vernon College students to know is “no matter what our budget is, no matter what’s going on, our interest is to make sure students are successful.”
