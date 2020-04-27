WF man charged for theft, has 7 prior convictions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested one person Sunday for shoplifting at United Supermarkets on Jacksboro Highway.
WFPD reports officers were called around 3 p.m. by the store’s loss prevention officer who said he looked at surveillance footage and saw the suspect, Jimmy Gary, conceal multiple items in his pants.
The officer said Gary then attempted to leave the store without paying and he was detained.
According to WF police, the total value of the items Gary attempted to steal was $6.50.
A records check on Gary revealed he had seven prior convictions for theft.
He was charged with theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Gary’s total bond was set at $1,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
