WF seamstresses making face masks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The generosity of seamstresses has shined through as their normal projects have switched to sewing cloth masks.
Carol Davis and her granddaughter have done just that and turned the kitchen table into a full-blown mask assembly line. In the last four weeks they have made over 2,500 masks; all for free.
“We just thought that we would start doing this to protect people and it’s just blossomed, and it is just getting bigger and bigger,” Davis said. “The people faces when they pick them up make it all worth it.”
Health officials say it’s so important to wear these face coverings.
“The masks really add a layer of protection because if you’re positive and you don’t know it and you are not wearing a mask, then you have the potential to spread that to someone else,” Lou Kreidler, Health Director for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Health District said.
Monday’s executive order from Governor Greg Abbott added that local governments cannot require citizens to wear masks. In Wichita County, the Live Safe - Work Safe Order, which went into effect Saturday, has been rescinded. In that order, it would have required masks to be worn when going to stores.
While it is not a requirement Governor Abbott and health officials strongly recommend wearing face-coverings when going out.
To help get masks to those who need them, Wichita Falls officials are asking the public to bring homemade face coverings to fire stations to be donated.
“We’ll take those to United Way and United Way is going to distribute those for us,” Kreidler said.
With new changes in today’s executive order, the future of this program could be up in the air.
What’s for certain though is Carol’s orders haven’t stopped.
“It’s an everyday thing and I will do it until I can’t do it anymore. I’ll just keep chugging along,” Davis said.
To get your own mask, Carol asks that you send her a message on Facebook.
