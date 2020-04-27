WFISD to give away free socks to students during Tuesday lunch distribution

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network hospital to give away free socks to students during their lunch distribution at all school and mobile delivery sites on Tuesday.
“It gives us great joy to be able to give over 5,000 kids in the WFISD the gift of a new pair of quality socks,” said Noel Filer, United Regional Foundation Director. “The smiling faces on the socks are a reminder of the commitment to the youth in our community. This gift was generously made possible through support provided through Children’s Miracle Network.”
WFISD’s lunches are distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at select school sites.
For a list of all school sites and mobile delivery locations, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.