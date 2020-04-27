Wichita County officials rescind Live Safe-Work Safe order

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court has rescinded the Wichita Falls Live Safe-Work Safe order effective immediately.
Under the Live Safe-Work Safe order, County officials required masks or other face coverings to be worn when inside a business or public transportation. The order also allowed all non-essential businesses to reopen at their discretion.
The commissioners are now following the guidelines set by Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement to reopen parts of Texas following the expiration of the statewide stay-at-home order.
