FIRST ALERT: Severe storms likely in parts of Texoma Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday is a First Alert weather day based on the forecast for severe thunderstorms producing damaging winds and large hail. The best chance for damaging weather this evening will be south and east of Wichita Falls including Jefferson, Montague, Young, and Jack counties. We expect a line of thunderstorms to develop over Central Oklahoma and drift South into North Texas after 6 p.m. The primary threat with any thunderstorm will be damaging straight-line winds and very large hail, including golf ball and tennis ball size. Our weather will be fairly quiet through the daylight hours with the south breeze and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s this afternoon.