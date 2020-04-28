Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Houston left tackle Laremy Tunsil became the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman by negotiating a $66 million contract extension with the Houston Texans without the help of an agent. Now he hopes that other players will follow his lead and do their own deals, too. Everyone from Tunsil’s teammates and friends to family members were shocked that he completed his extension without an agent. But he knew it was the right decision for him.
UNDATED (AP) — The new Texas Rangers ballpark is among possible venues Major League Baseball could use if it decides to start the season with groups of teams in different areas. Among the different plans looked at by Major League Baseball is to use Texas as a mid-American hub. Having all 30 teams based in Phoenix has been examined. So has having groups of teams in Arizona, Texas and Florida. All of those areas have climate-controlled MLB stadiums, and other nearby ballparks. The Rangers still haven't played a game in their new stadium with a retractable roof.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey is exploring the NBA draft. The 6-foot-4 guard is keeping open his options to return to the Red Raiders. The school said Saturday that Ramsey would enter his name in the draft without representation of an agent. Ramsey was Tech’s leading scorer and fifth in the Big 12 Conference with 15 points a game. He was voted the league’s newcomer of the year and was a second-team AP All-Big 12 selection. Underclassmen have until June 3 to withdraw their name from the draft, which is scheduled for June 25.
UNDATED (AP) — USA Swimming is planning a return to the pool. Of course, no one is quite sure how it will all play out during the coronavirus pandemic. The national governing body unveiled a tentative schedule that begins with a series of regional events in mid to late August before a national lineup of meets kicks off in early November at Richmond, Virginia. The TYR Pro Swim Series also includes events in Knoxville, San Antonio, Mission Viejo and Indianapolis in the first half of 2021 _ all leading up to the Olympic trials and the Summer Games in Tokyo next summer.