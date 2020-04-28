How stores will handle masks in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - No longer required to wear a mask in Wichita County, Wichita Falls Mayor said business owners are allowed to implement their own rules.
This is ruffling some feathers. A woman who was kicked out of a store for not wearing a mask shares here experience.
“I’m standing there talking to her, just waiting on the number, and then I looked up and I see three police cars," said Charlotte Harrison.
Harrison said she had no idea that a routine trip to a nearby store would lead to her being banned for violating store policy.
”But that’s not what the sign says per local ordinance and that was rescinded last night," said Harrison. “Then, all of a sudden, I have three employees screaming at me.”
Although Governor Abbott said local government could not enforce a mask mandate, Mayor Stephen Santellana said each business should make their own call and only reach out to police if the customer doesn’t comply.
“We still have a challenge of going and keeping the peace between the citizens and the businesses who are choosing to protect themselves and their own employees and even their customers," said Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper.
A store manager, who did not want to be identified, said customers should also remember that front line workers aren’t always the decision makers.
As more businesses set to open this week, WFPD encourages shoppers to follow their guidelines.
“We don’t want to write tickets for or even bar somebody but that’s up to the business and I think if somebody just peacefully says, ‘okay leave or put on a mask’ then everybody wins," said Sgt. Eipper.
