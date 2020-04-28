Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott outlined a slow reopening of the state economy that will allow retailers, restaurants, movie theaters and malls to start letting a few customers into their establishments starting May 1. The plan allows those places to operate at 25% capacity. Businesses in counties with only a few cases of the coronavirus or none at all could be at 50%. Abbott's plan comes as conservatives in Texas and President Donald Trump have called on states to get the country back to work. Abbott's plan is more cautious than some states and could be rolled back with a spike in new cases.