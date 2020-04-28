Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Restaurants, retail to lead Texas’ slow reboot set for May 1
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott outlined a slow reopening of the state economy that will allow retailers, restaurants, movie theaters and malls to start letting a few customers into their establishments starting May 1. The plan allows those places to operate at 25% capacity. Businesses in counties with only a few cases of the coronavirus or none at all could be at 50%. Abbott's plan comes as conservatives in Texas and President Donald Trump have called on states to get the country back to work. Abbott's plan is more cautious than some states and could be rolled back with a spike in new cases.
AP-US-KILLING-BY-POLICE-AUSTIN
Austin mayor 'disturbed' by fatal police shooting of man
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The mayor of Austin, Texas, says he's “disturbed" by a video he has seen of the fatal shooting of a man by an Austin police officer as the man drove away from police. Mayor Steve Adler says in a statement Monday that 42-year-old Mike Ramos does not appear to be threatening, but was fatally shot and that “there are many questions.” Austin police chief Brian Manley said Monday that he understands community concerns about the shooting and that police, the district attorney and other agencies are investigating while offering condolences to Ramos' family.
SAN ANTONIO-FOUR DEAD
Texas woman kills her 2 children, mother in murder-suicide
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a San Antonio woman fatally shot her two children and her mother before shooting herself inside their North Side apartment complex. The San Antonio Police Department says on Monday morning the father of the children called the police when he peered in through a crack in the blinds and saw the bodies in two different bedrooms. The San Antonio Express-News reported the woman had just lost custody of the children. The chief of police noted past instances of parents resorting to murder-suicide after losing custody of their children — dismissing any link between the shooting and stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
AP-DIAMOND-OFFSHORE-BANKRUPTCY
Diamond Offshore files for bankruptcy as oil prices crash
BANGKOK (AP) — Contract driller Diamond Offshore has filed for bankruptcy, as the industry is hammered by crashing oil prices. Court documents show Houston-based Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. filed the petition in Houston on Sunday. The global economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has devastated the oil industry in the U.S., which pumps more crude than any other country. Both offshore and onshore oil companies have been laying off hundreds of people. Diamond Offshore reported a net loss of $62.7 million in the last quarter of 2019, even before future for the U.S. benchmark plunged below zero this month.
PRIEST-ABUSE ALLEGATION
Dallas priest accused of abuse, removed from the ministry
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Roman Catholic diocese has removed a priest from the ministry after sexual abuse allegations arose in the Colombian archdiocese where he formerly served. The Dallas Morning News reports Oscar Mora was among 19 priests suspended last month by the Catholic Archdiocese of Villavicencio. The archdiocese then alerted Bishop Edward Burns in Dallas that one of the priests in the Dallas diocese was among the 19 suspended. In a statement, Burns said no such allegations have been levelled against Mora in the Dallas diocese since he came to it in 2016. Mora's Colombian attorney told the newspaper the priest is innocent.
AP-MASS-SHOOTING-TEXAS
El Paso Walmart shooting victim dies, death toll now 23
EL PASO, Teas (AP) — A hospital official says that a man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in an El Paso Walmart has died after months in the hospital. Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia was fundraising for his daughter's soccer team in front of the Walmart when he was shot nine months ago. His death raises the toll from the attack to 23. Garcia is survived by his family including his wife Jessica, who escaped the attack after being shot in the leg. Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Crusius, remains jailed and is awaiting trial. State prosecutors have charged him with murder and are pursuing the death penalty. Federal prosecutors charged him with hate crimes.
AUTO PLANTS-RESTART DELAYED
US auto factories likely to stay closed another 2 weeks
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is backing off a planned May 4 restart at its North American factories because it could conflict with stay-home orders in some states. The move likely means that factories of all three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks as they negotiate reopening terms with the United Auto Workers union. Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus. Detroit auto companies employ about 150,000 factory workers mainly in the industrial Midwest, but there are factories from New York to Tennessee and Texas.
DEPUTY STRUCK-DIES
Texas deputy dies when struck by vehicle on Interstate 35
TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a Bell County deputy sheriff was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while helping a neighboring county’s sheriff’s department try to stop another vehicle it had pursued into Bell County on Interstate 35. Bell County Sheriff's Lt. Bob Reinhard says 31-year-old Deputy John Andrew Rhoden was killed when he was struck about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in Temple, about 120 miles south of Dallas. Reinhard said Rhoden was laying spike strips on the interstate when he was struck. Reinhard said the vehicle that struck Rhoden is not the one being pursued and referred other questions to police in Temple, who did not immediately return phone calls for comment.
2020 CENSUS-REDISTRICTING
Census delay could put off new voting districts, primaries
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau wants more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, and that could delay the divisive process of drawing new legislative districts. Redistricting could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice in their states. The census data guides that process, and a delay could postpone some primary elections. The Census Bureau wants to push back the deadline for turning over information to the states from the end of March 2021 to the end of July 2021. Congress must approve that.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRTUAL-PROMS
Undefeated, high schoolers head online for isolation proms
NEW YORK (AP) — High schoolers undefeated by the coronavirus lockdowns are heading online for isolation proms. They're dressing up in party gear already purchased, or sticking to street clothes on Zoom as they dance in their bedrooms. Their schools and familiar brands are helping out by hosting, including Teen Vogue. And celebrities are lending a hand, too. John Krasinski hosted a prom live on YouTube. Allison Williams guest DJed for a prom hosted by the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition in Louisiana. The idea is to salvage at least one slice of fun and tradition for the Class of 2020.