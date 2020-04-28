Lawton city officials say more businesses will be opened Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - City officials say they will follow recommendations from Governor Kevin Stitt for re-opening certain businesses starting May 1.
According to a post on their website, on Friday fitness centers, restaurants, places of worship and theaters will be allowed to re-open as long as all safety measures are in place and other requirements are being followed.
Lawton officials say if there is a conflict between their orders and the state’s plan, the “safer of the two plans” must be followed by business owners.
Officials have not released any other details but say they will have a complete order ready by Wednesday, April 29.
