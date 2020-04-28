Man airlifted after being run over by semi-trailer truck in Archer County

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A man was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital Monday with serious injuries after he was run over by a semi-trailer truck driver who had stopped to help him.
Texas DPS says the truck driver stopped to help the man while he was walking on Highway 79.
They talked for a few minutes and the driver saw the man step away from his truck. He began to pull back onto the roadway and the man was run over as the truck started to drive away.
At the time of the accident, the man was airlifted in serious condition. His current condition is unknown.
The accident is under investigation and the truck driver has not been charged at this time.
