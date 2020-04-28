One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 64

One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 64
The announcement came on Tuesday. (Source: Pixabay)
April 28, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 5:20 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also three new recoveries.

There are now a total of 64 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 1,986 negative tests, 45 total recoveries and 2 deaths.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, click here.

Case 64

The patient is 50 - 59 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.