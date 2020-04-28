5,000 pairs of socks given to WFISD students during meal pick-up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students in the Wichita Falls ISD got a surprise with their lunch on Tuesday: a brand new pair of socks.
5,000 pairs of socks were given out, courtesy of the Children’s Miracle Network.
The socks were originally meant for a community outreach event, but when it was canceled due to COVID-19, Shelby Reese with United Regional said she still wanted to make sure those socks got to kids.
She turned to the Wichita Falls ISD:
“What better way to create goodwill and maybe make kids happier,” said Reese, United Regional’s Children’s Miracle Network specialist, “it is said when you’re happier you’re healthier, so hopefully we are impacting their health in some ways.”
“We’re very thankful for CMN for thinking of WFISD and thinking of our students,” said Ashley Thomas, the district’s communication officer.
Boxes of socks were dropped off at each meal pick-up site in the district.
Each meal that went out got a pair of socks added in.
“We felt like this would be the easiest way to get those out to students since a lot of parents are taking advantage of our food services,” Thomas said.
“We wanted to make little miracles happen,” said Reese, “we’re not necessarily saving lives with socks.”
It’s a gesture Thomas said she and the rest of others are thankful for.
“Grateful to have a community that steps up and helps out,” said Thomas.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.