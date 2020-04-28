Second round of COVID-19 financial relief begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Round two of the Paycheck Protection Program got off to a rocky start Monday with the website crashing from the traffic. Overall the US Small Business Administration has processed more than 50 billion dollars worth of loans.
the PPP has opened back up for new applications. With it also came measures to ensure funds get to the right places.
“It clarified a few things on who could and couldn’t apply and it did specifically allot an amount for smaller institutions and for smaller businesses,” Vanda Cullar, SBDC director at MSU Texas aid.
When it comes to the Economic Injury Disaster Loans, the SBA is working through applications that have been submitted already and are not yet taking new ones.
The stimulus checks, as part of the CARES act means $1,200 checks for most people. Thing is if you didn't file in the last two years they have to see if you qualify based on what you make this year.
“The IRS won't know what your income is this year in 2020 until next year when you file the taxes that cover this,” Gary Silverman, a certified financial planner said.
Another part of the CARES act, meant to help with the financial strain of COVID-19, lets you pull money out of their retirement funds, which would normally penalize you.
“In this case you won’t. The penalty will be waived if it’s for COVID-19 reasons,” Silverman said.
