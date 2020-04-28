STATE UPDATE: State deaths grow by 10, one new SWOK death

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Southwest Oklahoma saw six new cases reported on Tuesday morning and one new death.
The latest death occurred in Caddo County and was described as a female over 65 years of age.
Oklahoma saw an increase of 130 new confirmed cases and 10 new deaths. They say all of the deaths happened between April 22-26 and none in the last 24 hours.
The newly reported deaths bring the total to 207 with 3,410 confirmed cases.
These numbers come as Governor Kevin Stitt continues to move Oklahoma forward with a plan to re-open businesses as early as Friday. Many restrictions will continue to be in place and each individual community will still have the ability to have their own restrictions in place.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
