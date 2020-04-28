WF man wanted for assault, burglary turns himself in

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested one man wanted for two warrants after he turned himself in Tuesday morning.
WFPD reports the suspect, Jake Kyle, turned himself in at the WF police station.
Kyle had two warrants out for his arrest: one for burglary with the intention to commit another felony and the other for assault.
According to WF police, the burglary warrant was from April 2 and came after Kyle broke into a home on 35th Street and assaulted the woman living there.
The second warrant was from March 13. A bouncer at Woody’s Bar and Grill told Kyle to get his hand out of a woman’s pants. Kyle became confrontational and hit the bouncer in the face. He then fled the scene.
According to the Wichita County Jail roster, Kyle is also facing an assault charge from April 24.
Kyle was charged for burglary with the intention to commit another felony and assault. His total bond for both charges was set at $60,000.
His bond for the second assault charge has not been set by a judge at this time but it is recommended to be $5,000.
The suspect remains in the Wichita County Jail.
