WF restaurants move forward with a safety plan

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Covid-19 has caused many changes to lots of businesses aside from the issue of masks. Some are taking drastic steps to social distance and keep customers safe from each other.
At restaurants like Gene's Tasty Burger in Wichita Falls, they have completely re-arranged the inside of their restaurants to comply with safety measures.
At Gene's, what used to hold over 100 customers, now only holds 16.
“We just spread everything out where the very bare minimum can fit,” said Gene’s LLC Owner Rick Clay. “Everybody's 6 feet apart, can't get any closer than that.”
Gene's Burger moved most of their tables in a back room, leaving only a few that are 6 feet apart.
Governor Abbott released a 3 page checklist of guidelines.
The list says customers must be at least 6 feet apart, no table can seat more than 6 people and if a buffet is offered, employees must serve the food to customers..
“We're only going to open up half capacity of what we're supposed to have in here,” said Heff’s Burgers Manager Mark Heard.
Heff's is setting up tables outside, 6 feet apart as well.
“I know that we will have a lot more people than what we do now,” said Heard.
Many restaurants in Wichita Falls say they’ll be keeping these safety precautions even after the pandemic is over.
