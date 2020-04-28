WFPD: SWAT team arrests one man during drug bust

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department’s SWAT team arrested one man Monday during a drug bust at Forest Glen Apartments.
According to WFPD, the SWAT team executed a search and arrest warrant for Charles Hunter around 5 p.m. and found multiple drugs and the equipment to manufacture and deliver them in his apartment.
Officers found a safe in the master bedroom that contained small unused baggies, a digital scale, a baggie with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and two ecstasy (MDMA) pills that weighed about .2 grams.
A second safe was located and officers found two more digital scales, unused baggies and six more baggies of methamphetamine. The combined weight of the baggies was about 7.4 grams.
Hunter was arrested, and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater than four grams but less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance under one gram.
Hunter’s total bond was set at $30,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
