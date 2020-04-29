Burkburnett community’s support keeping businesses alive

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - With storefronts shut down for the last six weeks in Burkburnett too, a new business owner shared her business adaptation that followed pretty quickly after opening their doors.
She said despite her newness, the Burkburnett community has her back.
Just weeks before COVID-19 cases sprang up in Texoma, small business owner Lori Kemp was planning the ribbon-cutting for Gift perfect inc. It never happened but they are open for business.
“The community has been really amazing and so supportive, as a small business owner, local from this area, really kind of rallied behind us,” said Lori Kemp, owner of Gift Perfect Inc.
“It is one heck of a time to open a new business, but the city’s motto is your home now,” said Laurianne Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce.
Kemp has also received the support of the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce that has been working non-stop for businesses by running gift card promotions and joining national campaigns like Take Out Tuesdays.
“If they want me to post something, if they want me to give a shout out or an advertisement on social media, absolutely, I will," said Rodriguez. “Because that’s what our community, that’s what we do. That’s what we’re about. And I’ve been like I said at the beginning, I’ve been very, very impressed to see how Burk has come together in this difficult time.”
Rodriguez has witnessed countless displays of kindness and giving from these business owners who are doing all they can.
“I’m talking to our chamber members, but not just chamber members, our businesses in general, because it’s not really about chamber members at this point. It’s about the overall economy. We’ve got to take care of all of our businesses right now, and help it support all of them,” said Rodriguez.
Lori shares that even in this difficult time there is a silver lining for her business.
“I get to do this with my mom every day which makes it that much more special for me,” said Kemp.
