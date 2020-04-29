Businesses waiting to reopen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With Governor Abbott’s newest executive order, many businesses can begin to reopen on Friday, with capacity limited to 25% and social distancing rules in place, but some can’t make the jump back immediately.
“We’re going to ease back into a schedule of Wednesday through Saturday next week, utilizing the drive-through, we’ll have some minimal retail hours because mother’s day is coming,” Brooke Willis, owner of B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates, said.
Restaurants like Chicago Pizza Kitchen, Gidget’s Sandwich shop and Gypsy Kit won’t be opening their dining rooms just yet.
The owner of Ramble and Company said they’ll be waiting until next Thursday to open with employees wearing masks and using hand sanitizers often. Fashion Garage will be limiting customers to 10 at a time, disinfecting throughout the day and moving some racks outside to promote distancing.
For many businesses, this time has been a challenge to find new ways to make sales, even after regulations are lifted.
“We saw it as an opportunity and I went ahead and filed for our Type O permit so that once Governor Abbott lifts all that and it’s no longer legal to deliver we can still deliver with our type O permit,” Wichita Falls Brewing Company owner Matt Bitsche said.
B Cocoa had to make a complete change, that will now be able to carry over when things return to normal.
“To be able to completely change the infrastructure of our website and ordering system, people are now pulling up and saying ‘I love this, I love that I can wiz right through, grab a chocolate bar and be on my way,’” Willis said.
Changes that many have had to make to stay safe and stay in business.
“Right now I think most businesses would agree, anything you can do to bring in some revenue and keep your head above water, I think it’s a good idea,” Bitsche said.
