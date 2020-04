WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A storm system will throw a bubble of hot air our way starting Friday and lasting into the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s with some 100s across the west. Winds will be rather gusty out of the south and southwest. Humidity may be high enough Saturday to produce real feel temperatures in the 100s area-wide. A cool front will cool us off around Tuesday of next week.