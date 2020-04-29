Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — People familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball is exploring various options that could allow the season to start if the medical situation allows. Included is a plan in which the 30 teams might be split into three regional divisions. Teams could be restricted to playing within their region. That idea, if used, would break up the traditional alignments of the American and National Leagues. It also would cut travel. The start of the season has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
UNDATED (AP) — Whenever the PGA Tour returns, it figures to be very quiet. The target is to resume June 8-14 at Colonial in Texas, and the tour has said there will be no spectators for at least a month. Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf, Rory McIlroy joked that it would be like having an early tee time, and for some players, it wouldn't be much different. McIlroy says on his Tuesday podcast that he doesn't think he'd play as well, especially on the back nine in contention. No fans also means no bleachers that sometimes allow for free drops.
UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Texans have released veteran safety Tashuan Gipson just one year after signing him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract. Gipson started 14 games for Houston last season before landing on injured reserve because of a back injury. The 29-year-old Gipson had 55 tackles and three interceptions in his one season with the Texans.
UNDATED (AP) — Houston left tackle Laremy Tunsil became the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman by negotiating a $66 million contract extension with the Houston Texans without the help of an agent. Now he hopes that other players will follow his lead and do their own deals, too. Everyone from Tunsil’s teammates and friends to family members were shocked that he completed his extension without an agent. But he knew it was the right decision for him.