Montague County to allow Emergency Order to expire April 30

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Montague County officials have announced they will allow their Emergency Order to expire April 30 following Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order to begin to reopening Texas.
County officials said they have no plans to extend, amend or issue any other emergency orders at this time and they will defer to Governor Abbott’s GA-18 executive order.
They’re also asking all individuals and businesses to refer to the GA-18 executive order when it comes to conducting personal and professional business during the duration of the order.
For more information on the GA-18 executive order, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.