One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 65

April 29, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 4:46 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Wednesday.

There are now a total of 65 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 2,034 total negative tests, 45 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Case 65

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case.

