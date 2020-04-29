One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 65

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Wednesday.
There are now a total of 65 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 2,034 total negative tests, 45 recoveries and 2 deaths.
Case 65
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case.
