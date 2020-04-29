Senior Spotlight: Burkburnett softball

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The Burkburnett softball team has had a lot of success over the years, from district championships to more than 20 straight playoff appearances to several deep runs in the postseason.
Although all of that matters, the four seniors this year were just hoping for a special end to their high school careers.
“It was just something I looked forward to," Burkburnett softball senior Kelsea Armstrong said. "Walking across that field one last time, like I saw my sister do like I saw my other teammates do for three years.”
“Really just finishing out softball for me because I wasn’t going to college and just kind of ending it well with the people I started it with," Burkburnett softball senior Jade Hill said.
These four seniors have been together throughout high school and because of their relationship, their last year was special to them, but it also rubbed off on the rest of the team.
“I think we were pretty close," Burkburnett softball senior Callie Riley said. "We were definitely a different bunch out of everybody else, we were always the closest out of everyone.”
“I feel like the whole team, we had a really good bond," Burkburnett softball senior Jocelyn Bright said. "We weren’t really split up into little groups, the whole team was pretty connected through all the hardships we had.”
For Kelsea and Jocelyn, their playing careers aren’t over, which has helped ease the pain of losing this season just a little.
“It definitely helps, I’m really looking forward to playing at Cameron," Bright said.
“It breaks my heart for the two seniors that didn’t know it was their last game to play when it was their last game to play," Armstrong said. "But it does make it a lot easier knowing that this isn’t the end for me.”
But all four say their time as a Lady Bulldog is one they won't soon forget.
“Getting to even play, getting to enjoy high school softball," Riley said. "Because you can’t get it back, it’s definitely a once in a lifetime chance.”
“Lessons [I] learned at Burk is make good friends and try to make the best of every situation that you’re put in," Hill said.
