STATE UPDATE: No new cases in SWOK, testing being opened to everyone

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - No new cases were confirmed in Southwest Oklahoma on Wednesday morning and only 63 new cases were reported across the state.
Seven new deaths were reported across the state, three of which occurred in the past 24 hours. The other four passed away April 16-26.
The total number of cases in Oklahoma now stands at 3,473 and 214 deaths.
On Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt called for testing locations and providers to expand access to all Oklahomans wanting to be tested, even if they have no symptoms.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
