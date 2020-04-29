Two Texoma communities host blood drives

TEXOMA (TNN) - Two Texoma communities hosted blood drives Wednesday to help replenish the low blood supply in the U.S.
First, Olney EMS hosted a Carter BloodCare drive in Olney.
Then in Windthorst, the Knights of Columbus brought their blood mobile to town for a Texas Blood Institute blood drive. Our crews got the chance to ask TBI why these drives are so important right now.
“With school being canceled and people being sheltered in place, thousands of blood drives have been canceled and it is definitely something that we need in order to keep the shelves full,” said Ben Schaffner, Texas Blood Institute account consultant.
Schaffner also said every ounce of blood donated in this area will go directly to local hospitals.
