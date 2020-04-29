United Family supermarkets returning to regular store hours May 1

Chris James, chief operations officer for The United Family said, “We are remaining as vigilant as ever with all of the sanitation and social distancing practices we began over the last few weeks. As stay-at-home orders begin to relax, we know we will have more guests in our stores, and it is more important than ever for our team members and our guests to adhere to the CDC recommendations.” “Our team members are wearing masks at work to protect our guests and we ask our guests to consider doing the same. I wear a mask to protect you, and you wear a mask to protect me,” James added.