Vernon College encourages pursuing higher education amidst pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Despite the unknowns caused by COVID-19, Vernon College’s president said there are options.
“One of the best things for them is to get back to college, get into a trade program, and start a new career,” said Dr. Dusty Johnston.
“We’ve always been in that position and been here for anyone that wants to take advantage of that,” added Shana Drury, dean of instructional services at Vernon College.
But Drury said there a lot of misconceptions about going back to school.
For example:
“Coming back to higher education doesn’t have to be two-four years in the process,” she said, “it can be nine months, get a new career field and go and join that workforce.”
Drury said Vernon College offers a wide variety of programs for people to get in and out in as little time as possible.
“You can come out with a licensure, or two licensures, in nine months,” she said.
Dr. Johnston added, “we’re gonna offer a full array of programs and courses because people need them.”
Offices are getting packets together now to get students ready for Fall 2020, which includes financial aid.
That will be available to all students; those just out of high school and those looking to come back.
Drury emphasized the need to fill out your FAFSA now so colleges can start processing any financial aid you may be eligible for.
