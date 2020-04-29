Wednesday will be sunny and windy with highs in the 70s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Now that the risk of severe thunderstorms is behind us, the focus of our forecast is summer heat going into the weekend. The record high for Saturday, May 2nd is 96° for Wichita Falls and we are forecast to break that record with a high of 98 degrees. There were multiple reports of large hail last night southeast of Wichita Falls. The report of the largest hail came from Windthorst with baseball size hail reported at 9:20 pm. There were other reports of golf ball-sized hail including near Bryson.
Today is going to be a sunny and comfortable day with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a very windy day with strong North winds by early afternoon. South winds become stronger Friday into Saturday with 90-degree Heat. The hottest of the next five days will be Saturday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
