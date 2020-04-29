Wednesday will be sunny and windy with highs in the 70s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Now that the risk of severe thunderstorms is behind us, the focus of our forecast is summer heat going into the weekend. The record high for Saturday, May 2nd is 96° for Wichita Falls and we are forecast to break that record with a high of 98 degrees. There were multiple reports of large hail last night southeast of Wichita Falls. The report of the largest hail came from Windthorst with baseball size hail reported at 9:20 pm. There were other reports of golf ball-sized hail including near Bryson.