After a pleasant Thursday, hot weather settles in

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This year got off to a great start with generous rainfall in January, February, and especially in March when Wichita Falls landed over 5 inches of rain. But things have gone dry in the past 4 weeks, and it looks like we’re going to finish April with less than 1/2 inch of rain. We do have over 10 inches on the year, so technically we do have a surplus going into May. The current weather pattern does not look like spring, it looks like a typical summer pattern which will deliver hot and dry weather.