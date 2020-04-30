After a pleasant Thursday, hot weather settles in

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This year got off to a great start with generous rainfall in January, February, and especially in March when Wichita Falls landed over 5 inches of rain. But things have gone dry in the past 4 weeks, and it looks like we’re going to finish April with less than 1/2 inch of rain. We do have over 10 inches on the year, so technically we do have a surplus going into May. The current weather pattern does not look like spring, it looks like a typical summer pattern which will deliver hot and dry weather.
I believe today will be the nicest of the next 2-3 days with sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, and relatively light winds. A true-to-form summer weather pattern has emerged with a big ridge of high pressure over the Rockies, in a big trough of low pressure over the Eastern United States. When we see this look to the jet stream, we know the forecast is going to be hot and dry.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
