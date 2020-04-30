Clay County to close several polling stations for July runoff election

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Due to COVID-19, Clay County will be closing several polling stations for the July 14 runoff election in Texas.
Residents in Dean, Charlie, Thornberry and Byers will now vote in Petrolia. Buffalo Springs and Vashti residents will cast their ballots in Bellevue and Jolly residents will have to vote in Henrietta.
All other precincts will be open as normal.
Sneeze guards will also be used and all machines will be sanitized between voters.
