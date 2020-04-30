Gujarati Cultural Society donates $7,000 to support international students

Giving those in need a boost is something Steve Shipp has seen the MSU Texas and Wichita Falls communities embrace in 2020. “This very generous gift from this group of local businessmen will give many of our students the assistance they need due to problems they’ve incurred with COVID-19,” Shipp, Director of University Development, added. He also noted that the gift from the society will be matched through the University’s Laing-Guinn Matching Gift Challenge. The challenge matches dollar-for-dollar up to $40,000 for any first-time donors.