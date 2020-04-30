Highway 281 accident sends one person to hospital with incapacitating injuries

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - An accident involving a semi-truck in Archer County sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night with “incapacitating” injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Texas DPS reports a semi-trailer truck was traveling northbound on Highway 281 through Windthorst around 8:15 p.m. and a Ford Focus was traveling southbound when the Ford Focus swerved to the left into the northbound lane of traffic.
The semi driver was able to steer to the right and avoid a head-on collision but the Ford Focus struck the semi in the front left wheel causing significant damage to both vehicles.
The semi jacked knifed into a nearby ditch through a barbwire fence and came to a stop. The Ford Focus spun and came to a rest on the southbound shoulder.
A Toyota 4Runner was traveling behind the Ford Focus and sustained minor damaged from flying debris.
According to the report, the Ford Focus driver was transported to United Regional with incapacitating injuries and is in a stable but critical condition.
The semi driver refused treatment and the 4Runner driver reported no injuries.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.