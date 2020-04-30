Senior Spotlight: WFHS girls soccer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls high school girls soccer team was one game away from finishing its season, a Rider-Old High matchup that was canceled because of weather.
But no matter the outcome, the Lady Coyotes were going to the playoffs for the 20th straight time with hopes of shocking some people.
“A lot of people didn’t think we were going to go far but we all had our strengths and we all used them in a way," WFHS girls soccer senior Maria Gonzalez said.
“Playoff was a good step," WFHS girls soccer senior Morgan Whipple said. "We were all working towards that and it’s a big piece of the puzzle that’s missing.”
“We always wonder what could have been," WFHS girls soccer senior Raquel Martinez said. "I guess we shouldn’t be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened.”
Although they weren’t able to see what damage they could do in the playoffs, the Lady Coyotes were able to play almost a full season together, which meant only last time taking the field as a group.
“We all went to school the four years together," WFHS girls soccer senior Sheridan Bumgardner said. "So we were all close already and whenever we got together as seniors, we got closer with our bond.”
“We have gotten closer throughout the years and we all kind of have a different position as seniors on the team," WFHS girls soccer senior Marley Fleisher said.
Because COVID-19 ended the Lady Coyotes season early, these seniors have had the chance to reflect on their time at Old High and what they will take away from the girl’s soccer program.
“I hope I take away leadership experience, become a captain my senior year," Whipple said.
“How to treat people like we all want to be treated fairly, equally, in a nice way," Martinez said.
“Just learn to cherish these times because it will end and you look back," Gonzalez said. "Well I will definitely look back on these memories with all the lessons I’ve learned.”
