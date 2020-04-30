Sikes Senter Mall reopening May 5

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sikes Senter Mall will be reopening Tuesday, May 5 following Governor Abbott’s order allowing certain retail stores to reopen.
The mall’s hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions have all been implemented to help ensure the health and safety of all who enter the mall.
The food court seating area will remain closed and food court tenants that choose to reopen will only be allowed to operate by carryout.
For the most up-to-date list of open retailers, please visit the mall’s website.
