STATE UPDATE: Four new cases, one new death in SWOK

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - One of eight new deaths reported across the state was located in Southwest Oklahoma
Grady County saw its second death related to COVID-19. The victim was reported to be a man between the ages of 50 and 64.
Four new cases were reported across the area. Comanche, Greer, Caddo and Kiowa counties all added one confirmed case to their totals.
Across the state, 155 new confirmed cases were reported on Thursday morning. The total now stands at 3,618.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
