STATE UPDATE: Four new cases, one new death in SWOK

STATE UPDATE: Four new cases, one new death in SWOK
One of eight new deaths reported across the state was located in Southwest Oklahoma (Source: KSWO)
By Jarred Burk | April 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 12:30 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - One of eight new deaths reported across the state was located in Southwest Oklahoma

Grady County saw its second death related to COVID-19. The victim was reported to be a man between the ages of 50 and 64.

Four new cases were reported across the area. Comanche, Greer, Caddo and Kiowa counties all added one confirmed case to their totals.

Across the state, 155 new confirmed cases were reported on Thursday morning. The total now stands at 3,618.

DRIVE THRU TESTING LOCATIONS

You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.