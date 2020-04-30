Texoma school districts get approval for in-person graduation

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Education Agency has told superintendents that guidelines for how to handle end of year activities are still weeks away; that puts a tight schedule on planning graduation.
“That was going to put us right up against the normal date of graduation,” said Graham ISD Superintendent Sonny Cruse.
And for Archer City Superintendent CD Knobloch, the idea of moving dates was worrisome.
“If we were to delay or postpone until summertime, we would have some students that wouldn’t be able to attend,” said Knobloch.
So superintendents from Graham and Archer City ISDs each put together a plan for how to safely hold an in-person graduation ceremony and presented it before their county officials.
“The group had read it and unanimously approved what I had prepared for them,” said Cruse.
Knobloch said, “we were able to show them that we were able to have a normal graduation with limited attendance, and they were excited about that.”
While graduates will still be able to walk across the stage, people will have to still practice social distancing. Students will be spread six feet apart, and those in the audience will have guided seating.
“It will not be like a normal graduation where we have a full house,” explained Knobloch.
Superintendent Cruse said when the TEA does release those guidelines, he will make sure to incorporate any new requirements into their current graduation plan.
He says the biggest motivator to push now was to give his seniors this big event.
“The kids are very excited that we’re going to have some sense of a normal graduation,” said Cruse.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.