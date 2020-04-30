Vernon businesses prepare for reopening

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The first phase of Governor Greg Abbot’s plant on reopening the Texas economy begins Friday, May 1st. In Wilbarger county, which has been less affected by the Coronavirus, restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
Governor Abbot’s plan states that rural counties with five or fewer COVID-19 cases can open businesses starting at 50%, twice that of counties with more cases.
“After what we’ve gone through in the last 30, 45 days we’re fortunate to be able to get 50% of the people in our establishment so we’re excited to get back up,” Jay Young, owner of the Rusty Spur Steakhouse said.
The shift to just having curbside and delivery has been hard on most restaurants, opening up for the Rusty Spur means getting back to what they do best.
“If you can turn your tables over more than once, turn them over twice in one night for a mom and pop restaurant yes that’s a home run, it’ll be a home run for us,” Young said.
For both customers and workers at the steakhouse wearing masks is going to be optional.
At another mom and pop in Vernon, Bradford’s Fish Haus, they are taking things a little slower. They’ll continue doing to-go and curbside then opening seating on Tuesday, once they are finished remodeling the main room.
“We also have things marked out, we also have plenty of sanitizer, stuff that we can clean,” Robert Thomas said.
The restaurant will be doing curb side pickup until they can have 100% capacity again. For the Plaza Theater, an exact reopening date is still unsure. The movie industry has been brought to a halt by the virus, meaning they won’t see new films coming in for a while.
“We’re going to be roping off every other row and then we’re going to be roping off every other seat,” Mark Farr-Nash, owner of the theater said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.