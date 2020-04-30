WF Alliance for Arts and Culture helping the art community plan to reopen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - COVID-19 has affected all industries and now we are talking about reopening, but there are some industries where it’s going to be a little hard to open even when they get the go-ahead.
“I just want to hear in the last few days how your conversations are going inside of your organizations,” said Margie Reese, executive director of Wichita Falls Arts and Culture.
“Well, we’re still working through how exactly we’re going to do it," said Madeleine Calcote, executive director of the Museum of North Texas History. “We did post on social media that we’re not opening immediately because we’re taking this time to kind of evaluate some of our safety and sanitizing protocols.”
Bi-weekly, the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture and representatives from all mediums of art meet virtually to collaborate on what the future holds for their organizations.
“We’re just trying to figure it out, we don’t know at that point what the requirements will be," said a member of the art community. “We’re trying to have a plan in place. Well, if all the kids have to be six feet apart, at rehearsal look like, because now our space isn’t big enough.”
The start of the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra season will be delayed. As of right now the plan is for the end of October.
Art may never be the same as they explore more virtual opportunities and smaller audiences but with Reese at the wheel, this group is keeping it moving.
“I think we need to say that the recovery for it, every aspect of civic life is a slow process, but that we are moving forward cautiously and carefully,” said Reese.
Though there is a lot to still be discussed, Reese said they are still moving forward including drafting some documents and a new mural downtown that we should be see before the end of the year.
