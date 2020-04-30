WF police arrest woman after she crashes during high-speed chase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - WF police arrested one woman Wednesday for evading arrest with a vehicle after she crashed during a high-speed chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
A motorcycle officer was monitoring traffic around 10:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Central Freeway when he saw Ariel Isom driving a car northbound at a high rate of speed. The officer’s radar gun indicated the car was going 81 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone.
The officer attempted to pull Isom over but she did not stop for him. Isom took the Loop 11 exit and then started to travel southbound on Central Freeway. She allegedly began to drive in and out of traffic, cutting off other vehicles in the process. Her car’s speed passed 100 miles per hour according to officers.
The officer decided to stop his pursuit because it was clear Isom wasn’t going to stop and it would be unsafe to continue.
He followed Isom as she took the Iowa Park exit at a high rate of speed and as he took the exit he saw a large cloud of smoke at the 1000 block of Central Freeway.
Isom had crashed and had struck the curb causing her car to roll several times. Officers were able to get Isom out of the car and take her into custody.
The suspect is being charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and her total bond was set at $2,500.
Isom has been released from the Wichita County Jail.
