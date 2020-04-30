WF-WC Public Health District asking for cloth facial coverings

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is asking for cloth facial coverings for members of the at-risk population and elderly who are in need.
Cloth Facial Covering Donations
Wichita Falls, Texas – We are asking for your help! The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District has received many inquiries from members of our at-risk population and elderly who need cloth facial coverings. If you have cloth facial coverings you are willing and able to donate, please consider doing so to assist and meet the needs of our most vulnerable community members.
Donations can be dropped off in the designated unmanned tub at any of the following Fire Stations, Monday through Friday, from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Residents who are looking for a cloth facial covering can call the Health District Hotline at 940-761-7909.
How to prepare and drop-off cloth facial covering donations:
- Do NOT make cloth facial coverings if you or a family member has symptoms of COVID-19 or other viral respiratory illnesses.
- Do NOT try the cloth facial coverings on when making them, or after they are finished.
- Wash and dry (in a heated dryer) the cloth facial coverings before dropping off donations.
- After laundering and drying, place directly into a large baggie (such as Ziploc) and seal while still hot/warm.
- Wipe down the outside of the plastic bag with a disinfectant/wipe.
- Drop the donation off at any one of the designated locations in the unmanned tub, and maintain social distancing.
Donation Locations:
