COVID-19 blood-antibody, swab testing available in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - CommunityMed Family Urgent Care in Wichita Falls is now offering COVID-19 blood-antibody and swab tests.
An appointment has to be made online to get tested and testing is available for both individuals and companies.
Blood-antibody testing won’t tell you if you’re contagious but it will tell you if you’ve been previously infected. It also tests for immune system molecules the body makes weeks after encountering COVID-19. This test is done by taking a simple blood sample.
Swab testing will tell you whether or not you have an active infection and if you are contagious. This test is done by a Q-tip swab in either the nose or mouth.
To make an appointment for testing, click here.
