Food Truck Championship of Texas canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The Food Truck Championship of Texas has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event was originally scheduled to take place on June 6 in Graham.
Officials said they will be back in June 2021 and they are already working out scheduling details.
Anyone who has purchased a concert ticket may ask for a refund or they may wait and hold a spot for next year’s concert.
Details on the 2021 event will be released on the Food Truck Championship of Texas’s Facebook page and website when they become available.
